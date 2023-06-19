Child on scooter struck by car, sustains moderate injuries

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the PRPD

– On Sunday evening at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Paso Robles Police Department received a report of a traffic collision involving a juvenile pedestrian at Cedarwood Dr. and Teak Dr.

Officers arrived and located an 8-year-old male who had been struck by a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Cedarwood Drive.

The juvenile sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident.

During the preliminary investigation, it appears as if the juvenile, who was riding a self-propelled scooter, may not have looked for approaching vehicles prior to crossing the street, police say. The vehicle was reportedly driving slowly, about 10-15 MPH, but was unable to avoid the collision.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

