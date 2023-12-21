Child pornography found during domestic violence investigation

Shahda Atieea, 25-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo, arrested on multiple charges

– On Saturday, Nov. 11, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to an apartment complex located in the 1300 block of Osos Street for a disorderly subject. During this call, 25-year-old Shahda Atieea was contacted in front of the location. Atieea was involved in a domestic violence incident with a female inside his apartment. Officers determined that Atieea was the primary aggressor, and he was arrested for felony domestic violence. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail and bailed out soon after.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered Atieea had video recorded himself and the victim engaged sexual activity with his cell phone without her knowledge. A search warrant was obtained to search Atieea’s cell phone for evidence. During the forensic examination of the phone, several hundred videos of child pornography were reportedly found. On Dec. 14, Atieea was arrested for possession of child pornography. A search warrant was executed at his residence where additional electronic devices were seized for further investigation.

Atieea is currently being held at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, with bail has been set at $150,000. His charges are listed below for both arrests:

PC 311.11(a) – Possession-depicting sexual conduct of child – felony

PC 311.11(c) – Possession of matter depicting minor engaging in sexual conduct – felony

PC 273.5(a) – Domestic violence – felony

PC 632(a) – Invasion of privacy – misdemeanor

