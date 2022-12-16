Children invited to mail letters to Santa at centennial park

Stop by Paso Robles Centennial Park to send letters directly to the North Pole

– Santa’s elves have once again delivered a special mailbox to the Centennial Park lobby for local children to send their letters to Santa. This magical mailbox will be in the main lobby of Paso Robles Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive) through Wednesday, Dec. 21. The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for children to mail their letters.

All children who mail a letter to Santa can follow the trail of elf footprints to receive a special treat bag courtesy of Santa’s elves. To learn more and download a Santa letter template, visit prcity.com/recreation or, for more information, call Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media