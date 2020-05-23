Children’s Museum handing out free creativity kits on Saturday, May 30

–The Paso Robles Children’s Museum announced last week it has received a grant from Justin Vineyards & Winery to build 1,000 Creativity Kits filled with fun activities for the kids in the local community. The interactive kits come packed with items that will allow the kids to craft, construct, and create while at home.

“We are so very grateful to Justin Community Grants for supporting the Museum and our local kids with these fun and interactive Creativity Kits.”, said Jennifer Smith, Executive Director of the Children’s Museum.

“The kits will provide the children with imaginative art, science, and engineering projects while supporting the Museum and its staff during this unprecedented time,” added Smith. She went on to say “we are thrilled to be able to support the children and families in our community and we look forward to seeing everyone playing again at the Museum in the near future”.

The Creativity Kits will be distributed for free on Saturday, May 30th at 1 pm. Swing by the museum’s parking lot to pick one up. Best for children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Available while supplies last.

The Paso Robles Children’s Museum is currently closed but plans to reopen sometime this Summer.

About the Paso Robles Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a non-profit 501(c) organization that serves children and families in the general public. The museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters. They provide membership opportunities, birthday parties, and school and youth group programming. The Children’s Museum partners with other youth-based organizations and provides these community partners with free admissions and programs to the children and families they serve.

The Museum is located at 623 13th St. in the heart of downtown Paso Robles. For more information please contact Jennifer Smith at jennifer@pasokids.org or at (805)238-7432 or visit us online at pasokids.org.

Share this post!



Related