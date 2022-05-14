Children’s museum offering free day of play

Food, crafts and time with Paso Robles Fire Department all planned as part of special even June 12

– Visit the Paso Robles Children’s Museum on Sunday, June 12 from 11 a.m.- to 4 p.m. for a free day of play. Museum admission will be free to all attendees thanks to a grant by The Wonderful Company.

The museum will provide food from Yabba Dabba Dogs and gelato from Leo Leo Gelato. They will be making fun summertime crafts along with spending some time with the Paso Robles Fire Department.

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a non-profit organization that serves children and families in the general public. The museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of our volunteer firefighters. The museum provides membership opportunities, birthday parties, and school and youth group programming. The museum also partners with other youth-based organizations and provides these community partners with free admissions and programs for the children and families they serve.

There will be an opportunity to purchase an annual family membership during the free day of play and get an extra month free. A membership to the museum may include parents, guardians, children, grandparents, and grandchildren.

The museum is located at 623 13th St. in downtown Paso Robles. For more information, contact Sarah Parsons at sarah@pasokids.org or at (805) 238-7432 or visit pasokids.org.

