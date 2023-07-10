Children’s storytimes offered at the library

Different story times offered for children of all ages

– The Paso Robles Library offers a variety of different storytimes for children of all ages.

See the list below:

Mondays, 2:30 p.m., Animal Tales with Miss Frances: A story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal: A bilingual story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa: Stories and a craft specially selected for school readiness, ages four-six. Space is limited so stop by the children’s desk for a free ticket to join in.

Thursdays, 9:30, and again at 10 a.m., Baby Story Time with Miss Carrie: Rhymes and movements appropriate for children ages 0-18 months and their caregivers. Space is limited so stop by the Children’s Desk for your free ticket to join in.

Fridays, 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m., Toddler Story Time with Miss Cappy: Stories, songs and a craft specially selected for early literacy skills, ages two to three. Space is limited so stop by the children’s desk for a free ticket to join in.

All story times are in the story hour room. Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to come early to pick up admission tickets at the children’s desk.

