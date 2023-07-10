Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 11, 2023
You are here: Home » Community » Children’s storytimes offered at the library
  • Follow Us!

Children’s storytimes offered at the library 

Posted: 6:20 am, July 10, 2023 by News Staff
Carrie and Baby Storytime

Miss Carrie hosting baby storytime.

Different story times offered for children of all ages

– The Paso Robles Library offers a variety of different storytimes for children of all ages.

See the list below:

Mondays, 2:30 p.m., Animal Tales with Miss Frances: A story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Cuentos y Crafts with Cristal: A bilingual story and craft appropriate for children in grades K-5.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Preschool Story Time with Miss Melissa: Stories and a craft specially selected for school readiness, ages four-six. Space is limited so stop by the children’s desk for a free ticket to join in.

Thursdays, 9:30, and again at 10 a.m., Baby Story Time with Miss Carrie: Rhymes and movements appropriate for children ages 0-18 months and their caregivers. Space is limited so stop by the Children’s Desk for your free ticket to join in.

Fridays, 10 a.m. and again at 11 a.m., Toddler Story Time with Miss Cappy: Stories, songs and a craft specially selected for early literacy skills, ages two to three. Space is limited so stop by the children’s desk for a free ticket to join in.

All story times are in the story hour room. Space is limited. Attendees are encouraged to come early to pick up admission tickets at the children’s desk.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.