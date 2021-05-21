Chill out with a water bead stress ball at library’s ‘Try it Tuesday’ for June

Craft kits available June 23

–The popular children’s library program “Try It! Tuesdays” has been revamped for the summer with “Grab & Go” kits. Stop by the Paso Robles Library to pick up a kit containing everything you will need to participate, then tune in to Facebook on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. to try it with Miss Melissa. The craft project is fast, fun, and free!

This June, chill out with a water bead stress ball kit. Join Miss Melissa on Tuesday, June 29 at 4:00 pm to learn how to make your own soothing water bead ball. Kits will be available starting Wednesday, June 23, while supplies last.

The library’s 2021 summer reading program, “Color Your World,” is presented by the Paso Robles Library Foundation. For more information, contact Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey at (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open with limited seating Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside service is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related