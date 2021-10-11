Chilly overnight but warmer daytime temperatures in the forecast this week

Freeze Watch currently in effect for Paso Robles

– Warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles and North County, according to Weather Underground. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s to start off the week but climb to the mid and upper 80s by Friday. Nighttime temperatures could drop into the 30s this week and a Freeze Watch has been issued for Paso Robles.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey predicts that “moderate to fresh winds” will produce clear skies throughout the Central Coast.

SLO County weather forecast for the week of Oct. 10: Warmer with winds and clear skies https://t.co/hAG9h8Ejiz — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) October 10, 2021

