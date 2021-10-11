Paso Robles News|Monday, October 11, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Chilly overnight but warmer daytime temperatures in the forecast this week
  • Follow Us!

Chilly overnight but warmer daytime temperatures in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:00 am, October 11, 2021 by News Staff

weather forecast paso robles

Freeze Watch currently in effect for Paso Robles

– Warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles and North County, according to Weather Underground. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s to start off the week but climb to the mid and upper 80s by Friday. Nighttime temperatures could drop into the 30s this week and a Freeze Watch has been issued for Paso Robles. 

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey predicts that “moderate to fresh winds” will produce clear skies throughout the Central Coast.

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.