Chimney Rock Road temporary bridge now open

Bridge opened to the public Thursday afternoon

– San Luis Obispo County Public Works and Souza Construction, Inc. have completed the final stage of construction on the temporary bridge over the washout on Chimney Rock Road at Franklin Creek (near Fawn Lane). The bridge opened to the public on Thursday afternoon.

Residents and motorists are advised to use caution and adhere to advisory signs in the area including a strict 15-mph speed limit on and near the one-lane bridge.

Winter storms between January and March 2023 washed out the culverts beneath Chimney Rock Road near Fawn Lane leading to an 80-foot-long and 50-foot-deep canyon bisecting the road. A temporary construction road across the creek bed was completed in April which provided access for construction, emergency, and residential vehicles. The temporary construction road has been closed and will be dismantled before the next rainy season.

The new temporary bridge will remain in place until a permanent crossing is designed and constructed, expected between 2024 and 2025.

Share To Social Media