Chipotle fundraiser Wednesday to support pediatric cancer research

Event organized in memory of local girl who succumbed to a rare form of brain cancer

– A fundraising event is set to take place at Chipotle restaurant on Niblick Road in Paso Robles on Wednesday, Dec. 6, from 4-8 p.m., with the aim of supporting the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation. The event is organized in memory of Bailey Tra, a local girl who succumbed to a rare form of brain cancer in Feb. 2023.

Bailey Tra, a Paso Robles native, was born in 2016 at Twin Cities Community Hospital and attended kindergarten at Pat Butler Elementary. At the age of six, Bailey was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), the deadliest form of brain cancer, compounded by a rare mutation that heightened the challenges of treatment. Despite facing two brain surgeries, multiple sedated radiation sessions, chemotherapy, and three FDA-approved targeted therapy drugs tailored for her, Bailey exhibited unwavering bravery throughout her battle. Following her seventh birthday, she lost her life to the disease, leaving a lasting impact on those around her.

In response to the urgent need for pediatric cancer research funding, the PCRF provided crucial support to Bailey’s family and medical team as they explored various treatments. To honor Bailey’s memory, her family and friends are actively fundraising for PCRF, an organization committed to advancing breakthroughs in pediatric cancer treatment.

To contribute to the cause, patrons attending the Chipotle fundraising event can ensure that 33% of their purchase goes to PCRF and Team Bailey Strong by using the code AW3H892, whether ordering online or in-store.

Additionally, those interested in supporting Team Bailey Strong directly can make donations through the following link: https://cure.pcrf-kids.org/team/523056.

Further information about PCRF and its mission can be found at https://pcrf-kids.org/about-pcrf/. To stay updated on current and future fundraising opportunities, follow Team Bailey Strong on Instagram: @teambaileystrong.

The fundraising initiative comes at a critical time, as childhood cancer research receives only a small fraction of the overall cancer research budget. According to the Coalition Against Childhood Cancer, approximately $220 million is allocated to children’s research out of an annual $5 billion cancer research budget.

For those interested in participating in PCRF’s annual Reaching for the Cure Marathon, scheduled for March 24, 2024, Team Bailey Strong will be representing Bailey at the event.

