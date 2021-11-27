Chloe Joy Evers conducting jewelry show at Dale Evers Studio

Show running until 5 p.m. today

– Saturday afternoon, Chloe Evers is conducting a jewelry show at Dale Evers Studio in Paso Robles. It’s called, “The Jewelry Designs of Chloe Joy Evers.”

Chloe is the 28-year-old daughter of internationally-known sculptor Dale Evers, who is now based in Paso Robles. She grew up locally, then graduated in English Literature from UC Berkeley. She started working in her dad’s studio several years ago. Recently, she has focused on designing her own jewelry and sculptures.

When she’s not working on her own projects, Chloe helps her dad with projects like the arch which is going to go up over the Pine Street entry to Norma’s Alley in Paso Robles. Chloe did mosaic work on the pillars which will hold up the arch.

Dale Evers became famous for his works of dolphins and other marine mammals. In recent years, he has expanded his work to include other elements, but he still incorporates an occasional octopus or other marine animals. Chloe’s jewelry in gold, silver and turquoise also includes sea animals and her own unique designs.

Chloe Joy Evers show runs from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Nov. 27 at the Dale Evers Studio at 1000 Park Street in Paso Robles.

For more information on Chloe’s show, or to see some of her work, go to their website at www.daleverstudio.com.

