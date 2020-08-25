CHP clocks a Camaro doing 142 MPH near Shandon

–A California Highway Patrol unit from the Templeton Area CHP office made a traffic stop on a Chevy Camaro over the weekend.

CHP caught the driver going 142 MPH on Highway 46E traveling westbound, west of E. Center near Shandon. The driver was issued a citation for speeding in excess of 100 mph, Vehicle Code 22348 (b) VC.

Vehicle Code 22348 states that “a person who drives a vehicle upon a highway at a speed greater than 100 miles per hour is guilty of an infraction punishable, as follows…upon a first conviction…by a fine of not to exceed five hundred dollars ($500). The court may also suspend the privilege of the person to operate a motor vehicle for a period not to exceed 30 days.”

“I think we would all agree that 142 MPH is a little excessive,” Templeton Area CHP posted to its Facebook page. “There is absolutely no need to drive at that kind of speed.”

“It was a 2017 Chevy Camaro SS,” CHP said. Those cars are really fast and it probably did not take it long to get up to that speed.”

One commenter said, “I wish you guys would take calls for reckless drivers more seriously.” CHP responded saying, “We do try and respond and get in position to catch them. If we have other calls then we respond to those with the intention of getting back to the vehicle being called in. We would definitely prefer to catch them before they hurt someone. Please call them in whenever you can.”

In California, it does not become a misdemeanor just because the speed exceeds 100 MPH, CHP explained. “It takes three moving violations to make it reckless driving. For instance, we would have to see the driver speeding, and make an unsafe lane change, and follow someone too closely. Then we can charge reckless driving.”

