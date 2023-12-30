CHP maximum enforcement period in effect through New Year’s Day

– As the new year approaches, the California Highway Patrol is ramping up efforts to help ensure the safety of all road users, while reducing the number of deadly crashes on the state’s roadways. Beginning at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, the CHP will implement a statewide Maximum Enforcement Period, which will continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The CHP conducted a similar enforcement effort during the recent Christmas holiday. According to CHP, 20 people were killed in crashes within CHP jurisdiction between 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. Additionally, CHP officers made more than 900 arrests for driving under the influence – an average of one every five minutes.

“Our personnel work through the holidays to help ensure people arrive safely at their destinations,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “The goal is to maintain a safe environment on California’s roads, which is achievable when all motorists make responsible decisions behind the wheel.”

In addition to assisting drivers and looking for traffic violations, such as failure to wear a seat belt, speeding, and distracted driving, CHP officers will be paying close attention to people suspected of driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. During the last New Year’s Day MEP, CHP officers made 570 DUI arrests statewide.

The CHP reminds the public to have a plan and designate a sober driver or use ride-share services, avoid distractions while driving, and always wear a seat belt. If you see or suspect an impaired driver, call 9-1-1 immediately. Be prepared to provide the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel; a phone call may save someone’s life.

Share To Social Media