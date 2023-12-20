CHP maximum enforcement period starts Friday

Enforcement period will begin on Friday, Dec. 22, continues through Monday, Dec. 25

– The California Highway Patrol is gearing up to launch its annual Christmas maximum enforcement period. This additional enforcement initiative aims to enhance the safety of the public on California’s roads during the busy travel period.

The enforcement period will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, and continues through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 25. While the primary focus of the enforcement period is on speed enforcement, CHP officers will also be vigilant for impaired drivers. Throughout this period, all available officers will be deployed on the roadways, intensifying enforcement efforts, and assisting motorists.

“As we celebrate the joy of the season, let’s make a collective commitment to prioritize safety on our roads,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Your loved ones are waiting for you at home—buckle up, drive responsibly, and have a plan that includes a safe, sober ride before you head out for the evening.”

The annual surge in holiday travel brings with it an increased risk of crashes and alcohol-related incidents on our roadways, according to the CHP. During last year’s Christmas MEP, 26 people were killed in crashes within the CHP’s jurisdiction and nearly half of all the vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt.

Additionally, during last year’s Christmas enforcement period, CHP officers made 639 arrests for DUI – the equivalent of one arrest for DUI nearly every seven minutes throughout the holiday weekend. Celebrate responsibly to help ensure everyone reaches their destination safely. Always designate a sober driver or use public transportation, rideshare services, or taxi.

The CHP encourages the public to call 9-1-1 to report impaired drivers, excessive speeding, and unsafe behavior on the roadways.

Share To Social Media