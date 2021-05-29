CHP out in full force for Memorial Day weekend

Maximum enforcement planned along Hwy. 46 and Hwy 41

–This Memorial Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol will be conducting a “Maximum Enforcement Period” throughout the entire state. Locally, CHP will be conducting saturation enforcement, with zero tolerance, along State Route 41 from Atascadero to Yosemite, as well as State Route 46 from Paso Robles to Famoso. This will be accomplished by partnering with neighboring CHP areas in the Central Valley.

“To ensure the success of this campaign, we will utilize all available assets including our air operations to deploy special enforcement units and commercial strike forces,” says CHP Coastal Division Chief L.M. Maples in a news release.

“Once again, our goal is for everyone to ‘Drive and Stay Alive’. Together, we can achieve this by not drinking and driving, not driving while distracted, and using proper safety restraints. We will be doing our part this holiday weekend; we ask you to do yours.”

The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security, the news release says. “We achieve success in saving lives as a department, through education, enforcement, engineering, and through the support and compliance of the motoring public.”

Speeding, distracted driving, and driving under the influence are some of the most common primary collision factors in fatal and serious injury crashes. In 2020, the CHP investigated 59 crashes along State Routes 46 and 41 from US 101 to the Kern County line. In those crashes, two drivers lost their lives including one who neglected to wear a seatbelt. There is a direct correlation between the survivability of a crash and compliance with safety restraint laws, the news release says. This year has already seen 20 crashes in that same area.

