Paso Robles News|Tuesday, July 12, 2022
You are here: Home » Region » Authorities receive multiple calls regarding casket on side of freeway
  • Follow Us!

Authorities receive multiple calls regarding casket on side of freeway 

Posted: 6:06 am, July 12, 2022 by News Staff

casket on side of highwayPerson seen pulling casket along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo

– The California Highway Patrol received multiple 911 calls Sunday morning around 7:45 a.m. of a person pulling a funeral casket along Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo at the Santa Rosa Avenue exit.

“Never know what the day has in store. We have to admit our officer was a little nervous to make sure it was empty,” the CHP wrote in a Tweet on Monday. “And YES it was empty.”

The owner was attempting to get it to the Swap Meet on Sunday morning, never made it, and was trying to sell it to passersby, according to a Facebook post by the San Luis Obispo Police Department. 

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.