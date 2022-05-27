CHP reminds the public to buckle up this Memorial Day Weekend

California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period from Friday to Monday

– In an effort to make sure motorists obey the laws and reach their destinations safely this Memorial Day Weekend, the California Highway Patrol will enact a Maximum Enforcement Period.

With seat belt safety the primary focus, the enforcement period will run from 6 p.m. Friday, May 27, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 30. CHP officers will be patrolling throughout the state, monitoring the roadways for seat belt violations, distracted drivers, speeders, and anyone suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Memorial Day should be a time for honoring our fallen heroes and spending time with loved ones,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. “It should never be marked by tragedy caused by car crashes. Please buckle up, follow all traffic laws, and arrive at your destination safely.”

Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of all vehicle occupants killed in crashes within CHP jurisdiction last Memorial Day were not wearing a seat belt. In all, 35 people died in crashes during the 78- hour maximum enforcement period in California. Additionally, CHP officers made 979 arrests throughout the state for driving under the influence.

The enforcement period coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click it or Ticket” seat belt campaign, which continues through June 5.

The CHP also reminds drivers to protect child passengers by placing them in age-appropriate child safety seats. Whether it is a harnessed safety seat or a booster, the law requires children under eight to be secured in the backseat. Infants and children under two should remain rear-facing in their car seats. To have a child safety seat technician properly install or check your child safety seat, visit chp.ca.gov/find-an-office and schedule an appointment at the local CHP Area office.

Advertisement

Related