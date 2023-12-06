CHP to hold free vehicle identification number etching event

Etching helps law enforcement in locating and identifying a stolen vehicle

– In an attempt to combat vehicle theft, CHP-Coastal Division will host a window vehicle identification number (VIN) etching event at the CHP-San Luis Obispo office located at 675 California Blvd in San Luis Obispo. The event is scheduled for Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It is important to note; this will not prevent the theft of a vehicle, but, will assist law enforcement in locating and identifying a stolen vehicle. With every appointment, a free steering wheel lock will be provided.

Book an appointment utilizing the link below. Limited appointments available: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/CHPVINEtching@CHP2go.onmicrosoft.com/bookings/

