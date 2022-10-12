Paso Robles News|Wednesday, October 12, 2022
CHP to use grant to ramp up enforcement 

Posted: 6:00 am, October 12, 2022 by News Staff

Grant also includes funds for community-based task force, public awareness campaign

– The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Templeton Area office recently announced that it will use grant funding aimed at reducing traffic crashes involving unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations in San Luis Obispo County.

This one-year project ends on Sept. 30, 2023. The CHP Templeton Area will deploy officers as part of an enhanced enforcement effort on Highway 101, 1, 41, 46, and 58; and unincorporated roadways of San Luis Obispo County where the CHP Templeton Area has jurisdiction.

In addition to the enforcement effort, this grant also includes a community-based task force, and a public awareness and education campaign designed to reinforce the importance of slowing down and making safe turns and lane changes.

“Our public education campaign is to reduce the number of victims killed and injured in motor vehicle crashes attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations,” said CHP Lieutenant Chandler Stewart, Commander of the Templeton Area office. “This grant will allow us to provide additional enforcement and raise awareness about important traffic safety issues.”

According to the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System, there were two people killed and 153 people injured in traffic crashes attributed to unsafe speed, improper turning, and unsafe lane change violations on state highways and unincorporated roadways patrolled by the CHP Templeton Area between Oct. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2020.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

