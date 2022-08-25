Chris Bausch resigns from school board as he is appointed to city council 

– Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board Trustee Chris Bausch last night submitted a letter of resignation to Superintendent Curt Dubost. This came as the Paso Robles City Council appointed Bausch to a vacant council seat.

It is with a heavy heart and no small sense of regret that I inform you that earlier this evening my application to complete the term of former Councilmember Maria Garcia was accepted by Mayor Martin, and Councilmembers Strong, Gregory, and Hamon. My being sworn in effectively ends my ten years of service to the students, families, and staff of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. I look forward to continuing to serve the larger community of Paso Robles and beginning a new chapter of working alongside our dedicated City Staff.

I thank those who inspired me to run for the school board and then encouraged me to run again. I thank those who taught me how to be an effective board member, especially Dr. Kathleen McNamara and Board President Jay Packer. To the citizens, parents, and staff who shared their information with me and trusted that I would do something positive with it, know that I tried. I apologize that I often fell short of your expectations.

Thanks to the sacrifice of District employees, the watchful guidance of Diana Larsen, the prudence of CBO Brad Pawlowski, and generous COVID funding, Paso Robles schools are in a much more positive cash position than when I arrived and should remain so for many years to come. Beyond the budget, more work, more dialogue, and more effort are needed to ensure that the values of our hometown Paso Robles will continue to be instilled in our children. Voters, parents, grandparents, board members, and board candidates, it is up to you to protect the children who come to our schools to learn. Please do not take our children’s future for granted. If you are not already involved, please consider what is at stake.

Thank you Paso Robles for the privilege of serving our schools. It has truly been an honor.

Very best regards,

Chris Bausch