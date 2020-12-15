Christmas parade happening in San Miguel Saturday

–The 30th Annual San Miguel Christmas Lights Parade is happening this Saturday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m. on Mission Street. There’s still time to get your entry registered if you’d like to participate. Come see the floats and parade entries go down Mission Street from the warmth of your car or bring lawn chairs and watch from the side of the street. Parade entry forms are available at smfirefightersassoc.org.

Local businesses will be open. Leo’s Café is offering hot dogs, chili dogs, and tamales to-go from their restaurant at 249 10th Street. Manny’s Pizza (1425 Mission St) will have pizza or hot sandwiches available. The San Miguel Market & Deli (1299 Mission St) has drinks and snacks.

Fuente de Agua Viva Church has built a calendar in front of their church to count down to Christmas. Every day they will unveil a new image that you and your family can drive by or get out to look at. Every picture has a story behind it. Every day you can also log onto their Facebook page and read the story behind the picture! Facebook: @IFAguaViva

San Miguel is decked out for the Christmas holiday and welcomes everyone to come to see the lights. Homes and businesses are dressed up in lights, inflatables, nativity, Christmas trees, the fire department has put up a dragon and so much more. The San Miguel Firefighters Association has put together a drive map for visitors who would like to see all the lights. A Christmas Lights google map is available at https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/1/edit?mid=1w6FcADJZiQdpuuKb8mWloCHSQ87doWie&usp=sharing

