Church embezzler sentenced to two years, eight months in state prison
Church embezzler sentenced to two years, eight months in state prison 

Posted: 8:23 am, January 14, 2020 by News Staff

Claire Eastin embezzled almost 300k from the church.

–A 51-year-old employee who embezzled nearly $300,000 from a Paso Robles Church is sentenced to two years, eight months in state prison. Claire Eastin worked as Office Manager of Life Community Church for 12-13 years. She began embezzling money from the church around 2012. While she was out ill, church staff discovered the embezzlement.

Pastor Keith Newsome and other church leaders confronted her about the shortfall, and she admitted to embezzling from the church. Initially, church leaders kept the matter from the law, but after several months they contacted the District Attorney’s Office.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerret Gran says Eastin admitted wrongdoing and was very remorseful.

Her sentence includes paying the church $170,000 restitution.

Gran says she may be eligible for parole after serving one year in state prison. He says that’s entirely up to the Department of Corrections.

