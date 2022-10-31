CIF-Central Section announces playoff brackets

– The CIF-Central Section has announced the playoff brackets for CIF Football Playoffs.

Paso Robles High School is seeded 9th in Division II. The Bearcats (7-3, 5-2) will open the playoffs at #8 Sanger (5-5, 4-1.). The winner of Friday’s game will play #1 Central Valley Christian (10-0) on Nov. 10. Because Veterans Day falls on Friday, the second-round games will be played on Thursday night next week. The #2 seed in Division II is Kingsburg, which beat Paso Robles 35-0 in the first game of the season for each team. Kingsburg is now 9-1. Their only loss was to Central Valley Christian, 27-26.

The Atascadero Greyhounds are seeded second in Division V. They drew a bye this week. Next Thursday, Nov. 10, they will host the winner between #7 Madera South and #10 Santa Maria. The Greyhounds (6-4, 5-1) finished first in the Ocean League, although they lost Friday at Pioneer Valley 21-20.

Templeton is seeded #4 in Division V. Friday night, the Eagles (6-4, 3-3) will host #13 Roosevelt of Fresno. The Rough Riders are 3-7 overall, 3-4 in conference. The winner of Friday’s game will play the winner between #5 Corcoran and #12 McLane. The highest-seeded team will host the game.

Mission College Prep is seeded #1 in Division III. The Royals drew a bye in the first round. They will play the winner between Cesar Chavez and Arroyo Grande at home Thursday night Nov. 10. Last Friday, Mission Prep lost to St. Joseph 49-21. They finished second to St. Joseph of Santa Maria in the Mountain League. St. Joseph is seeded #6 in Division I. They open Friday at home against #11 Clovis East. The winner of that game plays at #3 Liberty.

San Luis Obispo is seeded #10 in Division III. They will play Thursday night, November 3rd against #7 Mission Oak at Tulare Union. The winner will play the winner between #2 Porterville and #15 Independence on Thursday, Nov, 10. The higher seed will host that game.

