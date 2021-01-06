CIF proposes plan for the return of educational-based athletics

–The California Interscholastic Federation released the following statement in regards to the proposed return of educational-based athletics:

Everyone in California wants students to be able to return to in-person learning, sports, and all other co-curricular activities that are so important for their physical and mental wellbeing. As COVID-19 transmission rates are rising significantly in California, communities across the state must continue to take measures to limit the spread of the virus. Therefore, we implore all Californians to wear a mask, practice social distancing, limit mixing between households, and practice all basic hygiene. This is the way to ensure the best chance for CIF competition to commence by Jan. 25, as allowed by the guidance from the California Department of Public Health. State agencies will continue to monitor epidemiological trends. The information below is not intended to be an exhaustive list of the CDPH guidance document.

• Physical conditioning, practice, skill-building, and training can be conducted outdoors, with 6-feet of physical distancing, and within stable team cohorts remain authorized regardless of county tier status. Such activities may be conducted indoors consistent with the Gym & Fitness Center Guidance Capacity. In counties under the Regional Stay at Home Order, only activities consistent with the sentence above are permitted, regardless of the county’s tier status.

• Competitions, meets, races, or similar events are authorized only if (a) both teams are located in the same county and the sport is authorized, or (b) teams are located in immediately bordering counties and the sport is authorized in both counties.

• Out of state competition is not allowed at this time.

• The county-based authorizations outlined in this document apply to the locations/counties in which the teams, schools, and leagues are functionally based. (e. g. where the players reside, where facilities are located, etc.).

• Any tournaments or events that involve more than two teams are not currently permitted in California. Exceptions may be made, with authorization from the local health department, for the following sports where individual competitors from multiple teams are routine: track and field; cross-country; golf; skiing and snowboarding; tennis; and swimming/diving.

Schools must still follow all guidelines from their local county and the governing board of their school district or private/parochial school.

This document is not intended as medical or legal advice. Schools and school districts should refer to their local governing bodies and their own legal counsel for assistance.

