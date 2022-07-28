Cioppino & Vino fundraiser returns Oct. 9

Event raises money for Paso Robles Children’s Museum

– The Paso Robles Children’s Museum has announced that their fundraiser, Cioppino & Vino, is back for its 11th year. This fundraiser has not been able to take place since 2019. The event will happen on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Inn. The event features cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese, and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions. Tickets are now on sale.

The cioppino will be tasted by a panel of judges and the winner will receive the judges’ award. The chefs will also be vying for the guests’ votes hoping to win the people’s choice award. Wine and cheese tastings, along with other appetizers and dessert will round out the culinary experience.

Cioppino & Vino is a Food and Wine event that benefits the Paso Robles Children’s Museum. The proceeds help support the museum’s community partner program and daily operations expenses with over 90 percent of the total revenue going directly back to the museum.

Tickets are $75 per person for general admission and a few VIP tables for eight are also available for $750. Purchase tickets online at cioppinoandvino.com or at pasokids.org or by calling the museum at (805) 238-7432.

