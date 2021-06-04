Circus Vargas returns with new production, ‘Mr. V’s Big Top Dream’

Circus is coming to SLO June 17 through July 5

–Join Circus Vargas for a brand new big top adventure in San Luis Obispo at the Madonna Inn, June 17 through July 5.

Circus Vargas will present their new 2021 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream!” Which they describe as a “must-see, show-stopping spectacular certain to spark the imagination and indulge the senses with more sparkle, more sequins and more amazing feats of daring and artistry!”

“Mr. V’s Big Top Dream,” is a semi-biographical circus honoring legendary circus impresario Clifford E. Vargas, the flamboyant, larger than life, over the top, maker of circus magic.

Mr. V was an eccentric entrepreneur and visionary whose boundless ideas and passions drove him to become creator, director, producer, and promoter of “everything his imagination could conjure up.” He was a “man who never lost his childhood love and wonder for the circus and was determined to share it with everyone everywhere!”

Circus Vargas will continue to honor his legacy and proudly present their latest production in his extravagant style and honor. Follow the tale of the young entertainment genius as he scours the globe in search of the most amazing circus artists under the sun. Meet the colorful cast of characters he encounters along his journey in pursuit of his circus dream; and then finally, witness the culmination of his life’s work, his masterpiece, his dream in true Vargas style!

For Circus Vargas performance dates, times and to purchase tickets, visit www.circusvargas.com, call 877- GOTFUN-1 (877-468-3861) or visit the box office at each location. Follow Circus Vargas on Facebook and Twitter for updates, discounts, and behind-the-scenes videos.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related