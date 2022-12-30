Paso Robles News|Friday, December 30, 2022
Citizens advised to ready for incoming storms 

Posted: 6:48 am, December 30, 2022 by Editor Skye Pratt

Storm systems could bring multiple inches of rain over several days

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week and next for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to .12 of rain today, and .82-inches tomorrow, with another chance of significant rainfall starting on Sunday after a brief break expected Saturday. In the past 24 hours, Paso Robles has recorded .03-inches of rain, bringing the current season total to 7.62 inches.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Flash floods could occur in flooding-prone areas.

Rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City of Paso Robles staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.) The city continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

sand bagShould members of the public wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to image). Make sure to bring a shovel and bags.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

  • Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road 1-805-237-2471
  • Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road 1-805-602-9051
  • Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue 1-805-238-3934
  • Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive 1-805-238-1177

 

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist),  visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important emergency contact information:

  • Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or (805) 237-6464
  • Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002
  • Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works (805) 237-3861
  • Stormwater Hotline stormwater@prcity.com or (805) 227-7240

 

 

 

 

