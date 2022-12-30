Citizens advised to ready for incoming storms

Storm systems could bring multiple inches of rain over several days

– A significant amount of rain is in the forecast this week and next for Paso Robles. Weather Underground is predicting up to .12 of rain today, and .82-inches tomorrow, with another chance of significant rainfall starting on Sunday after a brief break expected Saturday. In the past 24 hours, Paso Robles has recorded .03-inches of rain, bringing the current season total to 7.62 inches.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Flash floods could occur in flooding-prone areas.

Flod Advisory in effect for minor urban and small stream flooding over #SanLuisObispo County. Drivers, watch out for flooded roads. Hikers, avoid creeks. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/ISGlDj5BAS — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 27, 2022

Rainfall amounts from anticipated winter storms could be significant, which may potentially cause local flooding. City of Paso Robles staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.) The city continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding.

Should members of the public wish to make sandbags to protect private property, the city has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street (refer to image). Make sure to bring a shovel and bags.

Empty sandbags are available for purchase at the following locations:

Burt Industrial Supply 2125 Golden Hill Road 1-805-237-2471

Lowe’s 2445 Golden Hill Road 1-805-602-9051

Blake’s Hardware 1701 Riverside Avenue 1-805-238-3934

Farm Supply 2450 Ramada Drive 1-805-238-1177

For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: http://www.prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation

Important emergency contact information:

Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or (805) 237-6464

Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002

Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works (805) 237-3861

Stormwater Hotline stormwater@prcity.com or (805) 227-7240

