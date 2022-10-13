Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 15, 2022
Citizens honored for contribution to Templeton Recreation Department 

Posted: 6:13 am, October 13, 2022 by News Staff

Awards given to several volunteers who ‘consistently go above and beyond for their community’

– Templeton Recreation Department’s, “Livin’ the Dream” volunteer awards dinner and Auction was held on Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Templeton Legion Hall. This is the first time the fundraising event was held post-pandemic and the community showed tremendous support for recreation programs in Templeton and the volunteers who earned several awards, according to event organizers.

“Coach of the Year” for several sports was nominated by the community, who were also able to “vote with their dollars” for their favorite coach in each sport operated by the recreation department. The coach with the most money in their jar at the end of the night was presented with the “Golden Whistle” trophy. In addition, the department handed out specific awards to several volunteers who “consistently go above and beyond for their community.”

James Ralls, Sportsmanship Award winner. 

Award winners:

  • Kelly Bobbitt – John Frangie Super Fan Award
  • Abby Allen/Templeton Market and Deli – Sponsor of the Year
  • James Ralls – Sportsmanship Award
  • Amy & Cory George – Volunteer(s) of the Year
  • Basketball Coach of the Year – Andy Avila
  • Flag Football Coach of the Year – Tom Nachel
  • Softball Coach of the Year – Wendy Lamb
  • Soccer Coach of the Year – Kenny Tucker

 

The fundraiser earned approximately $60,000. These funds will go directly toward programs, parks, and services operated through Templeton Recreation.

Comments

