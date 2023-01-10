City activates emergency operations center as floodwaters rise on Monday

City leaders gather to make tough decisions on road closures and evacuations

– Paso Robles Safety Center turned into an emergency operations center Monday as city police, fire, and public works departments tried to keep up with demands created by the rising flood waters. Throughout Monday, the city issued evacuation orders for low-lying homes, closed the 13th Street Bridge over the Salinas River, closed several roads, and advised residents to stay off the streets.

Fire Chief Jonathon Stornetta and city staff members worked in the police and fire headquarters to monitor issues around the city.

The emergency staff included Assistant City Manager Chris Huot, Utilities Director Christopher Alakel, Community Services Director Angelica Fortin, and several others taking on the task of addressing emergencies presented by rising flood waters.

Paso Robles Public Works Directoy Freda Berman advised the chief, “The water has reached within three feet of the 13th Street Bridge. We better close it.”

Stornetta pointed out the weather service photo of incoming storm activity. Others discussed the evacuation of Navajo Circle, behind Albertson’s shopping center.

Stornetta says the emergency operations center will continue to be implemented for at least another 36 hours, as Paso Robles endures the impact of the series of atmospheric rivers.

“The city emergency operations team is well prepared for the catastrophic events this storm system has created,” said Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis.

“The emergency operations center was activated and immediately began a coordinated effort to address emergent concerns and planning for future events. Communication with the county, state, and federal partners continues as we plan to repair and rebuild. I’m proud of the city team for their dedication, skill, caring, and pride for our community.”

Advertisement

Share To Social Media