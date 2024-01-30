City addresses public inquiries about downtown parking program

– The City of Paso Robles is currently reviewing inquiries from members of the public regarding the downtown paid parking program specifically related to the program’s formation, according to a statement released by the city:

Although the city believes the parking program was established appropriately, the city is undertaking this review to ensure the public’s questions are fully evaluated. The review remains ongoing at this time.

As to the allegations of a Brown Act violation pertaining to the action taken by the City Council on Nov. 21, the city has reviewed the agenda and believes it was compliant with the Brown Act. The city is committed to complete transparency and full compliance with the Brown Act and will continue to review all items to ensure the essential nature of the business to be considered is clear.

