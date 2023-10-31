City announces delay in water meter reading, billing

Bill’s due date remains unchanged, with no penalties for late payments in the month of November

– The City of Paso Robles has announced delays in water meter reading and billing, attributable to staffing issues within the meter reading company responsible for the task. As a result, the Nov. 1 bill, both in printed and email formats, will experience a delay.

The bill’s due date of the 20th remains unchanged, with no penalties for late payments in the month of November. City authorities expect meter readings and billing for the Dec. 1 bill to proceed as usual and say they are closely monitoring the situation for any further updates.

Share To Social Media