City announces updates to downtown parking program

Signage and kiosk operations will be improved for clarity

– On Nov. 21, the Paso Robles City Council voted to make changes to the downtown parking program. Beginning in early 2024, parking will be $1 per hour from minute one of each parking session. Signage and kiosk operations will be improved for clarity, according to a press release from the city.

In addition, the city will issue unlimited senior parking permits for residents over 65 years old within city limits for one vehicle per household. All other established terms and conditions will remain in effect for senior parking permits. Senior permit applications are expected to be released in March 2024.

City staff will be working to implement the changes to the parking program over the next several weeks. The city said it will release updated information when additional details are available.

