City announces vacancy on Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee

Deadline to submit applications is on or before Dec. 13

– The City of Paso Robles has announced a vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications on or before Dec. 13.

The committee serves as an advisory body to the Paso Robles City Council, addressing matters related to parks, trails, recreation, playgrounds, sports, and public art within the city limits. A quorum of the committee at regular meetings serves as The Public Art Review Committee to consider proposals for permanent or temporary art displays on a case-by-case basis.

Regular committee meetings are held monthly on the second Monday at 4 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 600 Nickerson Drive in Paso Robles, California. Meetings typically last approximately one hour.

Members are appointed for a three-year term, commencing with the first meeting in July of each year. The current vacancy requires filling a term set to expire on June 30, 2025. According to the regulations, no individual is eligible for appointment for more than three consecutive three-year terms, excluding prior appointments to fill unexpired terms. Individuals who have served three full consecutive terms may be reappointed following a one-term absence.

For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to contact Recreation Services Manager Lynda Plescia, via email at lplescia@prcity.com, by telephone at (805) 237-3987, or by mail at 600 Nickerson Drive, Paso Robles.

To apply for consideration, prospective committee members should submit their applications on the city’s official website (https://www.prcity.com/1181/Vacancies-and-Applications) on or before Dec. 13, 2023.

Share To Social Media