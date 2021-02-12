City budget goal setting workshop set for Feb. 20

–The Paso Robles City Council is inviting residents to participate in a public workshop on Feb. 20 to discuss budget priorities for the next budget cycle.

The workshop is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community visioning workshop will begin at 9 a.m. The council’s goal-setting session will begin at 1 p.m.

Residents have two options for registering to attend this virtual workshop:

By sending your name and email address to cityclerk@prcity.com By calling (805) 237-3888 with your name and email address, stating you would like to participate in the goal-setting workshop.

For questions call (805) 237-3888.

