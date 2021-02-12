Paso Robles News|Friday, February 12, 2021
City budget goal setting workshop set for Feb. 20 

Posted: 6:02 am, February 12, 2021 by News Staff

City budget goal setting workshop happening Feb. 20

–The Paso Robles City Council is inviting residents to participate in a public workshop on Feb. 20 to discuss budget priorities for the next budget cycle.

The workshop is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The community visioning workshop will begin at 9 a.m. The council’s goal-setting session will begin at 1 p.m.

Residents have two options for registering to attend this virtual workshop:

  1. By sending your name and email address to cityclerk@prcity.com
  2. By calling (805) 237-3888 with your name and email address, stating you would like to participate in the goal-setting workshop.

For questions call (805) 237-3888.



Comments

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.