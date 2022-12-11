City cancels Vine Street Christmas Victorian Showcase, porch parties go on

36th annual celebration rained out

– Just two hours before the 36th Annual Vine Street Victorian Christmas Showcase was to kick off, the City of Paso Robles canceled the event.

At 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Paso Robles Police Department issued an alert:

“Due to the current weather and projected forecast for this evening, the City of Paso Robles has canceled the Vine Street Showcase event scheduled for tonight starting at 6 p.m. The decision to cancel the event was made due to the conditions of the roadways and potential falling debris. The safety of our community is our priority.”

More than an inch of rain was estimated to have fallen Saturday afternoon and evening and heavy winds whipped through the skies and trees of North County.

While Vine Street is normally closed off for the event, this year visitors in vehicles slowly toured the dozens of decorated homes.

During a drive-through in the eight o’clock hours, no pedestrians walked the sidewalks, but people gathered in protected porches, and a few living room parties continued as rain pummeled the city.

Located on historic Vine Street between 8th and 21st Streets in Paso Robles, the showcase typically features decorated homes, music, hot drinks, cookies, snow, Ebenezer Scrooge, Santa Claus, elves, and more.

There has been no word from the city about possibly rescheduling the iconic annual event.

Advertisement