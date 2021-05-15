City completes first round of weed abatement inspections

–The City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department has completed its first round of weed abatement inspections. Notices to remove weeds and combustible materials were sent to over 600 property owners and occupants within the Paso Robles city limits.

The fire department asks residents to ensure that weeds and other combustibles are removed from their property prior to June 1.

Due to extreme fire risk in our area, the fire department is not able to grant extensions to this deadline. Click here to see the hazardous fuel reduction guidelines and a list of local weed abatement contractors.

Advertisement



Share this post!

email

Related