City completes Oak Street slurry work

Project utilized fiberized slurry, predicted to be more durable than standard

– The westside slurry project in the Oak Street area is complete, according to a recent Facebook post from the City of Paso Robles.

This project utilized fiberized slurry, predicted to be more durable than standard slurry seal. This work is funded by Measure J-20 funds.

More info on street repairs can be found at www.prcity.com/streets.

Share To Social Media