City conducting election redistricting hearing Oct. 5

Hearing will be held virtually on Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m.

– The Paso Robles City Council will conduct a public hearing on Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m., at which the City Council will:

Receive a report from staff on the redistricting process and permissible criteria to be considered to redraw city council election district boundaries; and Conduct a public hearing to receive public input on communities of interest and potential district boundaries.

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearing and express opinions relating to this matter.

This meeting will be conducted virtually. Accordingly, council members will participate virtually; they will not be physically present in the council chambers. Participation via electronic means is encouraged. The public may provide public comment by emailing comments to CityClerk@prcity.com before the start of the meeting or telephonically during the meeting by calling (805)865-7276.

Contact the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office at (805) 237-3888 if live translation in an applicable language is needed for this hearing. Notification 72 hours prior to the meeting will enable the city to make reasonable arrangements.

