City council announces 2024 meeting schedule

– The Paso Robles City Council has approved its regular meeting schedule for 2024. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the Paso Robles City Council Chamber at 1000 Spring Street. The 2024 council meeting dates and other city events can be viewed here.

The council will not meet on the first Tuesdays in January and July due to proximity to the New Year and Independence Day holidays. The council will also not meet on the third Tuesday in October to allow for council members to attend the Cal Cities Annual Conference in Long Beach.

Agendas for regular council meetings are posted 72 hours in advance of each meeting at www.prcity.com/meetings. Residents are encouraged to attend council meetings in person or by following along on KPRL AM1230 or on the city’s YouTube channel. There is a public comment period scheduled for each agenda item, outside of the consent agenda. The public may address the council on items within the council’s purview but not scheduled on the agenda during the general public comment period at the beginning of each meeting. Each speaker is allotted three minutes of public comment. Those participating remotely can call (805) 865-7276 to provide public comment.

Special meetings may be scheduled periodically throughout the year on an as-needed basis and are added to this calendar when they are scheduled.

For further inquiries or details regarding the council’s meeting schedule, contact the Paso Robles City Clerk’s Office at (805) 237-3888 or cityclerk@prcity.com.

