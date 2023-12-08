City council approves plan aimed at addressing homelessness

– The Paso Robles City Council, at it’s most recent session held on Tuesday, approved a strategic plan aimed at addressing homelessness. The plan, initially set in motion by the council in May, garnered a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Chris Bausch casting the sole dissenting vote.

The strategic planning process involved the formation of a working group in May 2023. This group comprised city staff, former members of the Unhoused Futures Studies Task Force, individuals from the Paso Robles community with firsthand experience of homelessness, and representatives from stakeholder agencies and organizations, according to the city.

Over the summer and fall of 2023, the working group met several times to develop and refine the strategic plan. Utilizing feedback obtained from two public meetings and an online feedback form, the group identified six areas of focus aligned with the San Luis Obispo Countywide Plan to Address Homelessness:

Programs and services: Coordinate local and regional efforts through a dedicated Homeless Services Manager. Behavioral health: Enhance access to behavioral health and substance abuse resources. Education, outreach, and training: Implement a plan to increase public awareness of homelessness and available resources. Housing continuum: Inventory, develop, and increase housing options along the continuum, including emergency shelter, transitional housing, and affordable housing. Funding and resources: Identify and pursue funding opportunities at local, regional, state, and federal levels. Policies and procedures: Develop and implement sustainable policies promoting health, safety, and housing stability.

The working group, along with city staff, collaboratively formulated goals and objectives for each area. Four foundational goals, deemed crucial for the plan’s success and slated for accomplishment within the initial year of implementation, were established:

Hire a city homeless services manager to coordinate services, prevent duplication, and manage grants. Implement a communication plan to share the Paso Robles Strategic Plan to Address Homelessness within the community. Conduct a financial needs assessment to determine funding requirements and potential options. Develop a budget supporting plan priorities and maximizing return on investment.

The remaining goals will be annually prioritized by the homeless services manager in coordination with coordinating partners and presented to the city council in an annual report.

To access the full staff report, click here.

