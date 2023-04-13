City council approves return of free 4th of July event

Young Dubliners to headline celebration

– The Paso Robles City Council has approved the return of the free 4th of July event at Barney Schwartz Park. The event, which will include family-friendly activities throughout the day and culminate in a fireworks show after dark, is set to take place on July 4.

New additions to the 2023 program include an expanded Family Fun Zone, two live bands, and a new sponsorship program. The Stephen Styles Band will kick off the live music at 5:30 p.m., followed by headliners the Young Dubliners at 7:15 p.m. Fireworks will blast off around 9:15 p.m.

The city is seeking five to ten food trucks to serve attendees and a local non-profit organization to run the concession stand. All fees are being waived, and food vendors will keep all proceeds. Those interested in participating can contact info@prcity.com or call (805) 227-7236 for more information.

In addition to fireworks, live music, and activities for all ages, the event will include RV parking, a VIP/sponsor pavilion, a food truck zone, and a live broadcast with Pepper Daniels and KJUG. Parking and admission are free.

The Young Dubliners, an Irish-American rock band formed in Santa Monica, California in 1988, will headline the event. They describe their music as “original rock compositions and Irish folk songs with a rock twist.” The band has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” had songs featured in TV shows such as “Sons Of Anarchy,” and toured extensively as a headliner as well as opening for artists such as Collective Soul, Jethro Tull, Johnny Lang, Los Lobos, Chris Isaak, and many more.

The Stephen Styles Band, influenced by country music and 70’s Southern rock, will also perform. Stephen Styles, the former frontman for The Regulators and the son of Wayne Moore, bassist for the highly influential ‘60s musical group, Nashville West, released his new single “Burn,” which is in regular rotation on local country radio station KJUG.

Event details are available at www.prcity.com/july4.

