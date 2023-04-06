City council approves two new events in city park
Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights
– The Paso Robles City Council met on April 4, 2023, to discuss several issues. Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the city, are as follows. The full recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.
Council did the following:
- Read proclamations in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and the 2023 Month of the Child.
- Received a presentation from the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Division. The county animal services manager gave an update to the city council reviewing the new campus, services, and tips for pet owners to help the city reduce costs.
- Received the bi-monthly capital projects report, including photos and video of progress on the Golden Hill/Union roundabout, Fire Station 3, and more.
- Approved two new events in city park – Open Farm Days Farmers Market on July 14, 2023, and the Firestone Walker Invitational Kick-Off Party on June 1, 2023. View the discussion on YouTube here.
- Held a public hearing for conditional street abandonments for portions of Victoria Place, San Luis Avenue, Frontage Road, Hortense Avenue, Gregory Avenue, and Unnamed Alleys within the Paso Robles Event Center. The city reserves the right-of-way for water, sewer, stormwater, and public utility easement purposes.
- Approved the Paso Robles Airport 50th Anniversary Celebration at the Paso Robles Municipal Airport on Sept. 23, 2023. View the presentation on YouTube here.
- Authorized staff to provide a letter of support to the county to apply for a grant for the purpose of operating a temporary supportive housing campus in the City of Paso Robles to directly serve the Salinas Riverbed encampment population. If the grant is awarded, staff will return to the city council with a full operational plan that will include details regarding on-site services, the location of the campus, and development-related actions. City funds will not be expended for capital or operating costs. The city-owned parcel at 624 Pine Street (the southernmost train station parking lot) has been identified as a preferred location-based proximity to services, transportation and the riverbed. View the presentation on YouTube here.
This is a subset of items considered by the council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.
The next regular council meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.