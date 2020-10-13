City council campaign contribution reports released

–The Paso Robles City Clerk’s office recently released campaign contribution reports for the Paso Robles City Council race. City Councilman Steve Gregory is running for re-election unopposed in District 3. The District 4 seat is a contest between City Councilman Fred Strong, who is running for re-election, and challenger Jacob Allred.

Neither Gregory nor Allred filled campaign contribution reports, according to the city clerk. Fred Strong’s contributions are listed below. A final pre-election donation report is due from the candidates on Oct. 22.

Campaign contributions for Fred Strong for City Council 2020

Gina Kirk

San Luis Obispo, CA

$1,000

Dale Gomer – Paso Robles Waste & Recycle

Paso Robles, CA

$700

Gretchen B. Bassett Living Trust

Paso Robles, CA

$300

Lincoln Club of San Luis Obispo County

$250

Satterfield Revocable Trust

Paso Robles, CA

$150

Share this post!

email

Related