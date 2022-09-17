City council candidate forum set for Sept. 29

Event held at Elk’s Lodge

– Three local civic groups are hosting a candidate forum in Paso Robles for the upcoming election in November.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Paso Robles City Council candidates will speak at 5:30 p.m. at the Paso Robles Elks Lodge.

Candidates for mayor are current Mayor Steve Martin and challenger Michael Rivera. City council candidates are John Hamon and Chris Bausch, both incumbents, and both running unopposed.

The Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association, Paso Robles Hispanic Business Association, and the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce are hosting the event.

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related