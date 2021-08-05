City council discusses spaceport operation potential, re-districting

Highlights from the Aug. 3 Paso Robles City Council meeting

–With the reopening of California and removal of meeting capacity restrictions, the City of Paso Robles has returned to in-person meetings for City Council. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

Highlights from the City Council meeting, held on Tuesday Aug. 3, 2021, are as follows:

Held a Public Hearing to receive input from the community regarding the redrawing of election district boundaries – Every ten years, cities with by-district election systems must use new census data to review and, if needed, redraw district lines to reflect how local populations have changed. This process, called redistricting, ensures all districts have nearly equal population. The redistricting process for the City of Paso Robles must be completed by April 17, 2022.

Authorized staff to submit pre-application information to the FAA and continue evaluating the Spaceport license opportunity with the Airport Commission – Spaceport operations of potential interest are horizontal launches, similar to a private jet taking off and landing. There are no sonic events (sonic booms) associated with horizontal launches. Vertical launches are not being considered. Council discussed the potential economic development benefits of having the FAA Spaceport designation as it would allow the city to market the airport for firms wishing to conduct research, manufacturing or launch of small scale satellites and attracting high paying space tech related jobs. Educational training partnerships with Cuesta and Cal Poly, such as the Cubesat and aerospace engineering programs, can provide a pipeline for locals to find employment in the growing global commercial space transportation industry.

Reconfirmed the Feb. 19, 2019 City Council decision to initiate the design and construction of the pickleball area at Sherwood Park – to include up to eight lighted pickleball courts, directing staff to start the project as soon as possible.

This is a subset of items approved at last night’s meeting. The full agenda can be found here and the meeting can be viewed here.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 6:30 p.m., in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com.

Written public comments can be submitted via email to cityclerk@prcity.com prior to 12 noon on the day of the council meeting to be posted as an addendum to the agenda. If submitting written comments in advance of the meeting, please note the agenda item by number or name. If attending the meeting in person, please submit all speaker cards and correspondence for city council to the city clerk.

