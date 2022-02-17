City council holding goal setting workshop

Council is seeking resident input on 2022-2024 goals and budget priorities

– The Paso Robles City Council is seeking community input on the city’s goals and budget priorities during a workshop scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. in Paso Robles City Council Chambers. To maximize opportunity for public participation, the workshop will be held in-person with the option to participate virtually.

The workshop will include:

A review of progress on existing city council goals made to date

Staff recommendations on modifications or clarifications to existing city council goals

Public and city council input on any suggested modifications to the city council goals

A preliminary fiscal outlook for the upcoming fiscal year

A review of major budget themes and areas of emphasis for upcoming budget cycle

Public and city council input on priorities for the upcoming budget cycle

The public session workshop will begin at 12 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Members of the public can participate in-person or virtually. For more details contact the city clerk via email at cityclerk@prcity.com or by phone at (805) 237-3888 or review the meeting agenda which will be posted online prior to the meeting.

Workshop details:

Paso Robles City Council Goal Setting Workshop

City Council Chambers at 1000 Spring Street

Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022

12-4 p.m.

Also via Microsoft Teams and broadcast at www.prcity.com/YouTube

