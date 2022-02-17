City council holding goal setting workshop
Council is seeking resident input on 2022-2024 goals and budget priorities
– The Paso Robles City Council is seeking community input on the city’s goals and budget priorities during a workshop scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 12 p.m. in Paso Robles City Council Chambers. To maximize opportunity for public participation, the workshop will be held in-person with the option to participate virtually.
The workshop will include:
- A review of progress on existing city council goals made to date
- Staff recommendations on modifications or clarifications to existing city council goals
- Public and city council input on any suggested modifications to the city council goals
- A preliminary fiscal outlook for the upcoming fiscal year
- A review of major budget themes and areas of emphasis for upcoming budget cycle
- Public and city council input on priorities for the upcoming budget cycle
The public session workshop will begin at 12 p.m. and is scheduled to conclude at 4 p.m. Refreshments will be provided. Members of the public can participate in-person or virtually. For more details contact the city clerk via email at cityclerk@prcity.com or by phone at (805) 237-3888 or review the meeting agenda which will be posted online prior to the meeting.
Workshop details:
Paso Robles City Council Goal Setting Workshop
City Council Chambers at 1000 Spring Street
Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022
12-4 p.m.
Also via Microsoft Teams and broadcast at www.prcity.com/YouTube