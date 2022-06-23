City council honors retiring airport manager

Highlights from June 21 Paso Robles City Council Meeting

– Highlights from the Paso Robles City Council meeting held on June 21, as sent by the City of Paso Robles are as follows.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

The recording is available at prcity.com/youtube.

Council did the following:

Honored retiring Airport Manager, Roger Oxborrow, for his 37 years of service to the City of Paso Robles in his role at the airport. Read the proclamation. View the presentation.

Pulled three items from the consent calendar for discussion – the second reading of the short-term rental ordinance, an amendment to the franchise agreement with Paso Waste & Recycle, and an adjustment to landfill tipping fees. All three items were approved. Listen to the discussion.

Adopted a revised groundwater sustainability plan, incorporating revisions to the previously adopted plan, as requested by the Department of Water Resources – The revisions demonstrate that interconnected surface water or undesirable results related to depletions of interconnected surface water are not present and are not likely to occur in the subbasin. View the presentation.

Approved a conditional use permit for 1240 Spring Street, to establish a bar in the basement of an existing building – The city’s Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan requires a conditional use permit for bars and cocktail lounges in the TC-1 zone. As part of the permit process, the applicant will be applying for a license with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to authorize the sale and on-site consumption of beer, wine, and distilled spirits. Read the staff report.

Called for holding a Consolidated General Municipal Election on November 8, 2022for the election of two Councilmembers and the office of Mayor, a ballot measure proposing making the City Treasurer position be appointed as opposed to elected; and a ballot measure proposing an increase to the Transient Occupancy Tax (paid by guests at hotel/motel/short-term rentals) and resolution that outlines spending priority areas should the tax increase be approved by voters, which include enhancing homelessness services, keeping public areas safe and clean and retaining local small businesses and jobs. Read the staff report.

Adopted the city’s operating and capital budget and appropriation limit for FY 2022-23 – The council is required to adopt a comprehensive operating and capital expenditure budget to authorize the receipt of revenues and to authorize, guide, and direct city activities no later than June 30 each year. The adopted budget continues to make significant investments in public safety, street maintenance, and quality of life amenities. Read the staff report and view the budget. View the presentation.

This is a subset of the items on the agenda, the full agenda can be viewed here and interested parties can view the meeting presentations and discussion here via YouTube.

The next regular council meeting is on Tuesday, July 19, at 6:30 p.m., in person and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon on the day of the meeting.

