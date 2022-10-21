City council approves new cannabis delivery ordinances

Updates from Oct. 18 city council meeting

– The Paso Robles City Council met Tuesday and adopted an ordinance to repeal and replace a part of the zoning code to allow commercial cannabis delivery services in the RSC (Restricted Service Commercial) and C-3 (heavy commercial) zoning districts and approved a resolution establishing the number of permits authorized to locate commercial cannabis delivery businesses within the city to three.

The council also received a status update on capital projects in the city and approved a resolution to formally receive the October 2022 Water Rate Study, among other items.

Highlights from the meeting, as sent by the city, are as follows. The recording is available at www.prcity.com/youtube.

The city has returned to hybrid public meetings pursuant to AB 361, which allows for a deviation from the teleconference rules required by the Ralph M. Brown Act. Residents now have the option to attend the meeting in person or to participate remotely.

Council did the following:

Adopted an ordinance to repeal and replace Chapter 21.33 of the Zoning Code to allow commercial cannabis delivery services in the RSC and C-3 zoning districts and to make other clarifying amendments as outlined in the ordinance attached to the staff report. Read the staff report and ordinance or listen to the discussion

Approved a resolution establishing the number of permits authorized to locate commercial cannabis delivery businesses within the city to three. Acknowledged three existing companies are temporarily authorized by this resolution. Read the staff report and resolution or listen to the discussion.

Honored Biz Steinberg of CAPSLO for receiving the Lyndon Baines Johnson Leadership Award and for all the work she has done on behalf of the residents of Paso Robles.

Honored Julie Dahlen for receiving the California Parks and Recreation Services 2022 Service Award of Excellence: Champion of the Community.

Honored the Paso Robles REC Foundation for receiving the California Parks and Recreation Services 2022 Service Award of Excellence: Champion of the Community.

Proclaimed October as Dental Health Month in Paso Robles.

Received a Capital Projects Update reviewing recently completed city projects and projects underway. Click here to view the presentation.

Approved a resolution to formally receive the Oct. 2022 Water Rate Study by Bartle Wells & Associates; directed staff to commence the Proposition 218 notification, public hearing, and protest process for water rates for the next five years; and declared that a public hearing shall be held on Dec. 20, 2022.

This is a subset of the items approved on Oct. 18, 2022, the complete agenda can be found here and the YouTube recording of the meeting can be found here.

The next regular City Council meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 6:30 p.m., in person, and via live stream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comments can be made during the meeting in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts, and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

