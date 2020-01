City council presents budget planning session

–The Paso Robles City Council began its budget planning process Saturday morning to create a budget for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2022.

Saturday’s presentation can be found here. Residents will have opportunities to give input at upcoming sessions (see last slide of presentation) before the budget gets adopted in June.

Please direct questions to info@prcity.com or call (805) 237-3888.

