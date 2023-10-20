City council given update on Highway 46 East overpass project

Paso Robles City Council meeting highlights from Oct. 17

– At its regular meeting held this Tuesday, Paso Robles City Council did the following:

Received an update on the Highway 46 East overpass project. Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta described the safety benefits of the project and Community Development Director Warren Frace briefly outlined the project location, design, funding, and timeline. View the presentation in the YouTube video embedded above starting at 12:18 for the full update.

Approved the 2024 city council meeting calendar.

Discussed the possibility of considering a future General Plan Amendment and rezoning in the Uptown/Town Center Specific Plan (UTSP), along with a potential expansion of the UTSP boundary. If eventually approved, the changes would allow for more infill housing on the west side of the city between 1st and 21st Streets and west of Olive Street. Staff is estimating a 12-18 month process to complete any proposed amendments, including public workshops, planning commission hearings, and city council hearings prior to adoption.

City Manager Ty Lewis reminded the council and residents that he will be hosting the inaugural Coffee with the City Manager session on Friday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 a.m. at Patina, located at 1346 Railroad Street.

This is a subset of items considered by city council. The full agenda can be found at www.prcity.com/meetings.

The next regular city council meeting is on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m., in person at 1000 Spring Street and via livestream at www.prcity.com/youtube. Public comment can be made during the meeting in person or by calling 805-865-PASO (7276) or provided prior to the meeting by emailing cityclerk@prcity.com, after the agenda posts and prior to noon the day of the meeting.

